Events to Follow on August 23

RUSSIAN, SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO HOLD TALKS IN MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, will meet for talks in Moscow.

The ministers are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the resolution of the Syria crisis, the work of the Astana Format for talks between warring parties in Syria, the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as other issues on the world agenda.

SECOND SUMMIT OF CRIMEA PLATFORM TO TAKE PLACE

The Second Summit of the Crimea Platform, hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be held online.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as other senior Western politicians, are expected to join the virtual meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

APEC TO CONVENE SEVERAL MEETINGS IN THAILAND

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s (APEC) Health Working Group Meeting will be held from Tuesday to Wednesday in the Thai capital city of Bangkok. During the same period, Intellectual Property Rights Experts’ Group Meeting will take place in the city of Chiang Mai.

Moreover, APEC will hold a dialogue on sustainable and inclusive growth, a meeting of the sub-committee on customs procedures, a public-private dialogue on challenges, opportunities, and digitally-enabled recovery in the post-COVID, a chemical dialogue meeting, a meeting of ministers responsible for forestry preparatory meeting, a public private dialogue on logistics services, and several other meetings in the said cities on Tuesday. Some of the meetings will be held online.

AUSTRALIA’S PRIME MINISTER TO MAKE PUBLIC LEGAL ADVICE ON MORRISON’S SECRET APPOINTMENTS

Incumbent Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will publicly release legal advice on his predecessor Scott Morrison’s secret appointments to five ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 15, the Australian government an investigation into claims that Morrison had given himself powers to co-minister the health, finance, and resources ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Albanese said that the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet requested Australian Solicitor General Stephen Donaghue’s legal consultation on the matter. According to the local media, Albanese received legal advice on Monday morning.