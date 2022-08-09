Events to Follow on August 9

BLINKEN DUE IN DR CONGO AMID TUG-OF-WAR WITH RUSSIA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday in an effort to woo allies as Russia and China continue bolstering presence in Africa. His trip comes two weeks after top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov visited the country.

Blinken will visit DR Congo after a trip to South Africa. He will spend two days meeting with senior government officials to discuss trade, investment, agriculture, 2023 general elections, and tensions in the republic’s east and the broader Great Lakes region.

TOP CHINESE, SOUTH KOREAN DIPLOMATS MEET FOR TALKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, will meet for talks in Qingdao in eastern Shandong Province. The South Korean diplomat is in China for a three-day visit at the invitation of Wang.

It will be Park’s first official visit to China since the new government took office in Seoul in May. This year also marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and South Korea.

TAIWAN TO KICK OFF LIVE-FIRE DRILLS

Taiwan will hold a live-fire military exercise on August 9-11. The stated goal is to test combat readiness after China launched a combat exercise in the waters near the island last Thursday.

The exercise will take place at the Fenggang training grounds in Pingtung County. Artillery troops will reportedly fire off dozens of 155mm self-propelled howitzers and six 120mm mortars and deploy attack helicopters in eastern Taiwan.

KENYANS TO ELECT NEW PRESIDENT

Kenyans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect the next president. The battle is on between outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor Raila Odinga and sitting Deputy President William Ruto. Ruto’s bid has led to a bitter war of words between Kenyatta and his deputy.

GUATEMALANS TO GO ON NATIONAL STRIKE

Guatemalans are expected to take to the streets across the Central American country to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei.

Thousands of protesters unhappy with corruption, poverty and the rising cost of living rallied in Guatemala City in June as part of a nationwide strike called by civil society groups, student organizations and indigenous activists.