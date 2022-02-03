Events To Follow On February 3

PUTIN, ARGENTINE PRESIDENT TO DISCUSS COOPERATION, FIGHT AGAINST COVID

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral cooperation, international issues and the fight against coronavirus with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

The parties will also exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION’S PRESIDENT TO VISIT FINLAND

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen will meet with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Sauli Niinisto during her visit to the country on Thursday.

The parties will discuss issues related to the EU, including European security.

ERDOGAN TO PAY VISIT TO UKRAINE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine to discuss a number of bilateral and international issues with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Questions of bilateral relations, regional and international issues, as well as the signing of a number of bilateral agreements, will be high on the agenda.

LAVROV TO MEET WITH TOP CHINESE DIPLOMAT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi in Beijing.

Both Russia-Chinese partnership and international issues will be discussed during the meeting.

BLINKEN, AUSTIN TO BRIEF HOUSE MEMBERS ABOUT UKRAINE

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will lead a briefing for US Congressmen about Ukraine.

SLOVAK DEFENCE MINISTER TO VISIT WASHINGTON

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad will visit Washington to sign an agreement on military cooperation between his country and the United States.

The agreement will allow the US to use several Slovak military airfields and other military bases free of charge. The agreement will be valid for 10 years, with the possibility of subsequent renewal or termination. The document provides for the allocation by the US of $100 million for the modernization of Slovak defense infrastructure.

STOLTENBERG TO MEET WITH NORTH MACEDONIA PRIME MINISTER

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski in Brussels.