Events to Follow on January 12

NATO-RUSSIA COUNCIL TO MEET IN BRUSSELS

A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will take place in NATO headquarters in Brussels at 10:00 a.m. (09:00 GMT).

The Council’s chair, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will hold a press conference after the meeting.

MEETING OF NATO’S MILITARY COMMITTEE TO BEGIN

A two-day virtual meeting of NATO’s highest military authority, the Military Committee, will begin in Brussels.

The defense chiefs of the allied countries will touch upon NATO strategic concepts and discuss the security situation in Georgia and Ukraine. The latter will be discussed with the Georgian and Ukrainian defense chiefs.

INDIA, CHINA TO HOLD MILITARY TALKS ON BORDER ISSUES

The 14th round of India-China corps commander-level meeting will take place on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, in the Ladakh region. The talks will revolve around easing the 20-month border conflict and withdrawing troops of both countries from the region.

The previous round of talks ended in October 2021 and did not bring any results.

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT CHINA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to China. In addition to the bilateral agenda, he plans to discuss issues of regional and international significance.

VIRGIN GALACTIC TO LAUNCH SPECACRAFT TO LOW EARTH ORBIT

Private US space company Virgin Galactic will operate the third commercial flight to space under the Above the Clouds program. The launch of the spacecraft to low Earth orbit is timed between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (21:00 – 23:30 GMT).