Events To Follow On January 14

50TH ANNIVERSARY OF DANISH QUEEN’S REIGN

Celebrations in honor of the 50th anniversary of the reign of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will be held in Denmark.

As part of the program, a meeting of the Council of State, a reception in the Danish Parliament, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Margrethe II’s parents are planned.

A commemorative coin will also be issued to mark the occasion.

FUNERAL OF EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT TO BE HELD IN ITALY

The funeral of European Parliament President David Sassoli will take place in Rome, Italy.

The ceremony will start at 12:00 local time (11:00 GMT) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and Martyrs at Piazza della Repubblica.

FRENCH, EU CHIEF DIPLOMATS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell will hold a press conference following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brest, France.

The event will begin at 13:30 GMT.

NORWAY’S COUNCIL OF STATE TO APPOINT CENTRAL BANK HEAD

The Norwegian Council of State will hold a regular meeting in Oslo.

Among the topics on the agenda will be the appointment of a new head of the country’s Central Bank. One of the candidates is NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO HOLD ANNUAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold an annual press conference on the results of his diplomatic work in 2021.

The conference will start at 11:00 Moscow time (08:00 GMT).

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT CHINA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will begin his visit to China.