Events To Follow On January 15-16

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT TO BEGIN MIDDLE EAST TOUR

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will begin his eight-day trip to the Middle East on Saturday, during which he will visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Moon’s first stop will be the UAE, which he will visit at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president’s trip aims to strengthen relations with the countries and look for ways to work together in the future.

VACCINATION MANDATE FOR PUBLIC SPACES TO GO INTO EFFECT IN WASHINGTON DC

The US capital of Washington is scheduled on Saturday to begin enforcing its mandatory vaccination requirement for those aged 12 and older to visit certain public establishments.

The new rules will cover indoor food and drink establishments, cultural and entertainment venues, exercise and recreational facilities, as well as events and meeting establishments.

SERBIA TO VOTE IN REFERENDUM ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Serbia will hold a referendum on Sunday regarding amendments to the country’s basic law related to the judiciary.

Proposed changes include the elimination of several offices, expansion of the public prosecutor’s office to become a collective body, and changes in the election of judges.