Events To Follow On January 9

POPE TO HOLD BAPTISM MASS

Pope Francis will hold a feast-day Baptism of the Lord mass and baptize infants in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican on Sunday.

In a break with a long-standing tradition, the 85-year-old pontiff did not do baptisms last year due to strict COVID-19 restrictions. He baptized 32 babies during the annual event in 2020.

NEW IRAQI PARLIAMENT TO CONVENE

Iraq’s new parliament will meet for the first time since the October elections.

The 329-member legislature will have a month to pick a president who will name a prime minister who will be tasked with forming a new government.

GOLDEN GLOBES OPENS AMID PANDEMIC SURGE

The 79th Golden Globes Awards ceremony will open at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

This year’s film and television awards will be held in private, with only members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and grant recipients allowed to come if they test negative and prove they have been vaccinated thrice.

Winners will be revealed after the ceremony. There will be no red carpet.