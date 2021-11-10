Events to Follow on November 10

INDIA TO HOLD SECURITY DIALOGUE ON AFGHANISTAN

India will host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in its capital at the level of national security advisers and security council secretaries.

The participants will include Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with Moscow to be represented by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

US VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS TO MEET WITH MACRON

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in tackling the climate and global health crises as well as regional security concerns and collaboration in space.

US TO CONVENE VIRTUAL MINISTERIAL ON COVID-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a virtual ministerial meeting with regional counterparts to discuss the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to fill the existing vaccine supply gaps between the rich and poor countries.

Foreign ministers will also focus on how to facilitate global vaccine production to prevent any future pandemics similar to the one the world is experiencing nowadays.

More detailed information about the upcoming meeting as well as the list of participants have not been disclosed yet.

GEORGIAN COURT TO HEAR CASE OF EX-PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI

The Tbilisi City Court will hear the case against former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, concerning the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007.

The opposition United National Movement called for a number of rallies around capital Tbilisi in support of Saakashvili with demands of his transfer to a civilian hospital and subsequent release.