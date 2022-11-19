Events to Follow on November 19-20, 2022

MALAYSIA TO HOLD GENERAL ELECTION

Malaysia will hold its 15th general election on Saturday, more than a month after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country’s parliament.

The parliamentary monarchy will be electing deputies to its 222-seat lower house and regional legislatures. The head of the party winning the majority of votes normally becomes prime minister.

The states of Malacca, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah have already held a vote and will not participate in the Saturday election.

CAMBODIA TO HOST AIPA GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The six-day 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) will begin work in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The assembly dubbed “Advancing Together for Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient ASEAN” will be headed by Heng Samrin, the president of the Cambodian National Assembly.

RUSSIAN UPPER HOUSE’S DELEGATION TO VISIT PHNOM PENH

A delegation of Russia’s Federation Council, headed by house Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, will arrive in the Cambodian capital on Saturday to participate in the AIPA General Assembly from November 20-25.

Kosachev will at a plenary session of the summit, and Russian senators will take part in an event dedicated to dialogue with representatives of AIPA observer countries.

US VICE PRESIDENT, THAI PRIME MINISTER TO HOLD TALKS IN BANGKOK

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on Saturday.

The meeting will focus on deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as the climate crisis and economic development by accelerating the clean energy transition, building climate resilience and promoting sustainable development.

KAZAKHSTAN TO HOLD EARLY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

An early presidential election will take place in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Six people are registered as candidates, including the incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The election will be the first since 33 amendments were introduced to the country’s constitution following a referendum in March.