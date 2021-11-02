Events to Follow on November 2

NUR-SULTAN TO HOST EXECUTIVE ASSEMBLY OF WORLD ENERGY COUNCIL

The annual general meeting of the World Energy Council, the 2021 Executive Assembly, will take place virtually in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan.

The meeting will bring together the Council’s global members, who are set to approve the annual budget, appoint auditors, elect or re-elect trustees, approve new member committees and terminate those previous, among other tasks.

NEW YORK CITY TO HOLD MAYORAL ELECTION

New York City will hold a general vote to pick a successor to incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The election will see Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa compete for the post. According to a recent poll, Adams holds a 40-point lead over his Republican rival in the race.

If elected, the Democratic nominee would be the city’s second mayor of African-American origin.

AMSTERDAM TO HOST FLAME INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GAS AND LNG

Amsterdam will hold an international conference on natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), Flame, which will also be available online.

Europe’s largest and most influential event for the global gas industry will run through November 4.

EUROPEAN FLAGSHIP ANTI-CORRUPTION CONFERENCE TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON

The 15th edition of the International Conference on Anti-Corruption will take place in London.

The two-day event will gather key government officials and in-house decision-makers from around the world.

OSCE TO HOLD ROUNDTABLE ON ROLE OF INDEPENDENT MEDIA REGULATORS

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a roundtable to examine the role of independent national media regulatory authorities in regaining trust in the media.

The third edition will be held virtually and discuss reports on the mandates and practices of relevant national regulators on accuracy, impartiality and transparency in the media.