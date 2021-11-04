Events to Follow on November 4

PUTIN TO VISIT CRIMEA’S SEVASTOPOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Crimean city of Sevastopol on the occasion of Unity Day, a national holiday in Russia, commemorating the popular uprising that expelled Polish–Lithuanian occupation forces from Moscow in November, 1612.

The president will lay flowers at the monument to fallen heroes of the 1917–1922 Civil War and deliver an address. The agenda also includes a meeting with Governor Mikhail Razvozzhaev.

RUSSIA-BELARUS UNION STATE SUPREME STATE COUNCIL TO HOLD VIDEOCONFERENCE

The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will hold a videoconference, with the participants expected to adopt a military doctrine and a migration policy concept.

The agenda also includes a package of important integration documents, such as key areas of the implementation of provisions in the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023, analysis of Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade, and the economy in 2020 and the first six months of 2021.

Additionally, the sides will discuss progress acting on previously adopted decisions.

The videoconference will be attended by the Russian and Belarusian presidents, prime ministers and senior parliament members, as well as the Union State’s state secretary, Dmitry Mezentsev.

GERMAN PRESIDENT TO PAY VISIT TO NORWAY

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier will pay a two-day visit to Norway.

The president will be received by King Harald V in Oslo, and will hold meetings with lawmakers and government representatives.

The agenda also includes a visit to the Peace Research Institute Oslo and the Munch Museum. On the second day, the president will travel to Utoya Island with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to commemorate the victims of the 2011 terror attack.

POPE FRANCIS TO MEET WITH PALESTINIAN LEADER

Pope Francis will hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the latter’s official visit to Italy.

The Palestinian leader is expected to brief the pontiff on the latest developments related to the Middle Eastern conflict, as well as discuss bilateral relations and ways to promote them.

A high-ranking delegation from Palestine arrived in Italy on Monday. Abbas is accompanied by Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, his adviser for religious affairs and Islamic relations Mahmoud al-Habbash, as well as other senior officials in his administration.

JAPAN’S MOTEGI TO ASSUME 2ND TOP POST IN RULING PARTY

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will officially assume the post of secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Motegi will replace Akira Amari, who occupied the position since September and announced his resignation earlier this week following his defeat in a single-seat district in Sunday’s general election.

COURT TO HEAR TRUMP LAWSUIT AGAINST HOUSE PANEL ON JANUARY 6 PROBE

A US court will hear a lawsuit by former President Donald Trump against the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol.

Trump sued the House panel for its inquiry, claiming it attempts to obtain White House records, of which the committee has made more than 50 separate requests, that allegedly have no reasonable connection to the events of January 6.

According to the former American leader, if the panel is granted access to the records, such as documents, testimony from potential eyewitnesses and suspects, it would undermine the principle of the separation of powers in the United States political system.