Events to Follow on November 5

TALKS BETWEEN UK, EU ON NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL

David Frost, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, will meet on Friday with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. The officials are expected to discuss the protocol governing trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

LAUNCH OF US-MADE LV0007 ROCKET FROM ALASKA

The US launch vehicle company Astra will lift off its Launch Vehicle 0007 (LV0007) on Friday on behalf of the United States Space Force from a spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska. The launch will be the company’s fourth attempt to reach orbit after the failure of the Rocket 3.3 vehicle launch in late August.

TRANSATLANTIC POLICY PLANNERS’ CONFERENCE IN ANKARA

Ankara will host on Friday the third Transatlantic Policy Planners’ Conference, with the participation of diplomats from NATO member states and officials from NATO International Staff. Two previous summits were held in the United States and the United Kingdom two years ago.