Events to Follow on November 6-7

GEORGIAN OPPOSITION TO HOLD RALLY IN CENTRAL TBILISI

Georgia’s opposition parties plan to hold a large-scale rally in the center of Tbilisi on November 7, protesting the results of the municipal elections.

GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON HEALTH AND CLIMATE CHANGE TO BE HELD IN GLASGOW

The 2021 Global Conference on Health and Climate Change will take place on the margins of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from November 6-7. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual speakers and attendees.

The theme of the conference is “Healthy and Ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions to the Paris Agreement”. The meeting will primarily focus on a green, healthy and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NICARAGUA TO HOLD GENERAL ELECTIONS

Nicaragua will hold nationwide general elections on November 7 to elect the President, the National Assembly and members of the Central American Parliament.