Events to Follow on November 8

NASA’S SPACEX CREW-3 LAUNCH

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission will launch for the International Space Station on Monday with four astronauts on board from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Initially, the mission was expected to lift off in late October, but the launch was delayed several times.

DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RUSSIAN, VENEZUELAN TOP DIPLOMATS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia, who will arrive in Moscow for his first official visit since assuming office. The officials will discuss a range of common challenges, including combating the pandemic, cooperation through various formats, including the United Nations, as well as regional and international issues.

AFRICA OIL WEEK TO BEGIN IN UAE

The Africa Oil Week conference will start in Dubai on Monday and last through Thursday. The platform will bring together African government officials, national oil and gas corporations, investors, and other actors in the sphere to create opportunities for new business partnerships and cooperation in Africa’s energy sectors.

EUROGROUP MEETING IN BRUSSELS

The Eurogroup is set to meet in Brussels. The finance ministers of 19 EU member states included in the eurozone will discuss the situation and fiscal and economic policy prospects in the euro area, including the ongoing spike in energy prices, as well as the outlook for a digital euro.

US-MEXICO NATURAL GAS FORUM

US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum will start on Monday in the US city of San Antonio and last through Wednesday. The platform for dialogue and establishing energy cooperation between the two states will host industry leaders and market experts with main focus on gas exports to Mexico.