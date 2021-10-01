Events to Follow on October 1

NEW ITALIAN AMBASSADOR IN MOSCOW TO TAKE OFFICE

Giorgio Starace, the former Italian ambassador to Japan, will take over as the country’s top diplomat in Russia. His predecessor, Pasquale Terracciano, said he was leaving Russia after four years in office.

Starace told an economic forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok last month that he would draw from his experience of serving as an envoy in Tokyo to promote trilateral cooperation and closer ties between Japan and Russia’s Far East.

SLOVENIAN LEADER TO TRAVEL TO MOLDOVA

Slovenian President Borut Pahor will travel to Moldova on Friday for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu.

This will be their first in-person meeting since EU-leaning Sandu took over from Moldova’s longtime leader Igor Dodon after winning the December election. They last spoke by video conference in April.

MUCH-DELAYED PARLIAMENTARY POLLS SET TO CONTINUE IN SOMALIA

Indirect elections to the lower house of Somalia’s bicameral parliament are expected to begin, even though voting is still underway in the senatorial polls across the divided country.

The electoral cycle began with the elections to the upper house of parliament last month and will conclude when both chambers assemble to vote for president.

The elections have been delayed for months amid clashed in the capital Mogadishu. Fighting broke out after the parliament extended the sitting president’s term by two years, forcing him to reverse the vote.

MERKEL TO HOST SENIOR LIBYAN OFFICIAL MENFI

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will welcome Mohamed Menfi, the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, to Berlin for a conversation.

Germany says it feels responsible for the Libyan peace process after hosting two international conferences in Berlin. The two leaders will discuss what is next for the war-torn country, which is headed for a general election in December.

EU, NORWAY TO HOLD ENERGY CONFERENCE

The European Union will co-host an energy conference with its strategic supplier Norway in Brussels. Although not an EU member, the Nordic nation has been fully integrated in the bloc’s energy market.

The conference’s fifth edition will be hosted by EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister Tina Bru. The partners will discuss energy transition, the European Green Deal and climate neutrality.

JAPAN TO LAUNCH VIETNAMESE MICROSATELLITE

A Japanese rocket will put a batch of satellites, including Vietnamese microsatellite NanoDragon, into orbit in the early hours of Friday.

The Epsilon-5 launch vehicle is scheduled to take off at 9:51 a.m. Japan Standard Time (00:51 GMT). The launch window closes at 9:55 a.m. JST.