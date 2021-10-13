Events to Follow on October 13

LAVROV TO MEET WITH ANGOLAN COUNTERPART IN MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio in Moscow.

The meeting will concern modern challenges and threats, problems of the African continent, Russian-Angolan cooperation in the field of geological exploration and mining, energy, communications, science-intensive technologies, transport, agriculture, and education.

US’ NULAND TO MEET WITH RUSSIA’S KOZAK IN MOSCOW

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will hold talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak in Moscow.

The meeting will be part of Nuland’s three-day visit to the Russian capital, during which she is scheduled to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with high-ranking diplomats and other officials.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER OF ARMENIA TO VISIT RUSSIA

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, will pay a working visit to Russia from October 13-15.

The Armenian delegation headed by Papikyan will take part in the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow.

FOURTH MEETING OF G20 FINANCE MINISTERS, CENTRAL BANK LEADERS TO TAKE PLACE IN WASHINGTON

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will hold their fourth meeting in Washington under the Italian G20 Presidency.

G20 members will discuss the international economy, global health, climate change, efforts to sustain growth and economic recovery, as well as cooperation to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The members are also expected to adopt a final agreement to establish a stable and fair international tax system.

US’ BLINKEN TO MEET ISRAELI, UAE COUNTERPARTS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in bilateral meetings and in a trilateral setting.

The meetings will concern progress made on the Abraham Accords, as well as regional security and stability.

MACRON TO MEET WITH TAJIKISTAN’S RAHMON IN PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Paris.

The leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and recent developments in Afghanistan.

The meeting will be part of Rahmon’s three-day visit to France, during which he is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Exhibition of Historical Monuments “Tajikistan – the Land of Golden Rivers” at the Museum of Asian Crafts “Guimet” and an event dedicated to the Cultural Day of Tajikistan at the UNESCO office.

OPEC TO PRESENT ITS MONTHLY OIL MARKET REPORT

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will publish its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).

The MOMR analyzes the main aspects affecting the world oil market and provides a forecast for market developments for the coming year.

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR TO HOLD BRIEFING

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will hold a virtual briefing to provide an overview of the international economy as well as institutional priorities ahead of the the 2021 Annual Meetings.