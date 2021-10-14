Events to Follow on October 14

RUSSIA’S MORGULOV TO MEET WITH SEOUL’S ENVOY FOR KOREAN PENINSULA PEACE

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will meet with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk in Moscow.

The talks will center around Seoul’s call to declare a formal end to the Korean War.

RUSSIAN-FINNISH INTERGOVERNMENTAL COMMISSION TO MEET IN HELSINKI

The Russian-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will convene in Helsinki, chaired by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

The meeting will discuss business environment in both countries and potential areas of cooperation.

BIDEN TO RECEIVE KENYAN PRESIDENT

US President Joe Biden will host his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to discuss ways of bringing transparency to domestic and international financial systems, and a range of other issues.

The two leaders will also focus on issues like democracy, human rights, steps to advance peace, security, and economic growth as well as climate change.

RUSSIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER TO MEET WITH WORLD BANK, IFC HEADS IN WASHINGTON

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will meet with World Bank President David Malpass and International Finance Corporation Managing Director Makhtar Diop during his visit to Washington.

MERKEL TO VISIT SPAIN

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will come to Spain for a working visit.

During her visit, the chancellor will receive the Charles V European Award from King Felipe VI. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

NEW YORK FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO HEAR CASE OF FAMILY OF MH17 VICTIM

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York will hold a preliminary hearing of the case filed by the family of Quinn Schansman, a victim of the MH17 plane crash.

Schansman’s relatives accuse Russia’s Sberbank and VTB banks, as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer services, of being used to finance the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.