Events to Follow on October 15

CIS LEADERS TO HOLD MEETING VIA VIDEOCONFERENCE

The Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Belarus via videoconference.

The heads of state are expected to exchange views on cooperation within the organization and make a decision on the CIS chairmanship in 2022. The meeting will discuss biological security, terrorism and migration.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL TO HOLD BRIEFING ON KOSOVO MISSION

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a briefing on the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The session will take place in New York.

During the briefing, the UN Secretary-General will present a report on the work of UNMIK from March to September of this year.

OPEN BALKAN MINISTERS TO MEET IN SERBIA

Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia are expected to hold a meeting on the Open Balkan initiative in Belgrade. The three countries will likely discuss free movement of goods, capital, services, and people.

GEORGIAN PRESIDENT TO MEET WITH SWISS COUNTERPART IN BERN

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will meet with her Swiss president, Guy Parmelin, in Bern.

In what will become the first Georgian top-level visit to Switzerland, Zourabichvili is also scheduled to visit headquarters of international organizations based in Geneva.

US SPECIAL ENVOY FOR IRAN TO BEGIN MIDDLE EAST TOUR

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will be traveling to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from October 15-21.

Malley plans to discuss Iran’s regional policy and return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

ASEAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO MEET VIA VIDEOCONFERENCE

Foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states are expected to hold an unscheduled meeting via videoconference hosted by Brunei. The meeting will likely discuss the arrangements for the upcoming summit from October 26-28, including the participation of Myanmar’s military authorities.

MERKEL TO VISIT TO BELGIUM

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Belgium at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for a working visit. She is also expected to be received by King Philippe at the Chateau de Laeken.