Events to Follow on October 16-17

MERKEL TO MEET WITH ERDOGAN IN ISTANBUL

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Istanbul on Saturday to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agenda is expected to include issues related to migration.

PLAQUE HONORING SAMUEL PATY TO BE UNVEILED IN PARIS

A plaque honoring late French teacher Samuel Paty will be unveiled on Saturday at the country’s education ministry in Paris to commemorate the one-year memorial day of his brutal killing.

Paty’s family will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Prime Minister Jean Castex.

NASA TO LAUNCH LUCY ASTEROID MISSION

The launch of the Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is scheduled for Saturday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission will be exploring Trojan-class asteroids, which have the same orbit as Jupiter.

CAPE VERDE TO ELECT NEXT PRESIDENT

The island nation of Cape Verde will hold a presidential election on Sunday.

Seven candidates are running for the office, the strongest being two former prime ministers, Carlos Veiga and Jose Maria Neves.

ARMENIA, ESTONIA, KOSOVO TO HOLD LOCAL ELECTIONS ON SUNDAY

In Armenia, voting will be held in the municipalities of Gyumri, Goris, Tegh, Tatev, and Meghri, as well as villages of Shamiram, Ferik and Fioletovo.

Estonia will hold municipal elections. Eight parties and 136 electoral alliances will be enrolled in the vote.

The self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will hold local elections on Sunday.

ITALY TO HOLD 2ND TOUR OF LOCAL ELECTIONS

Italy will have run-offs of its local elections on Sunday.

ERDOGAN TO BEGIN HIS AFRICAN TRIP WITH ANGOLA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wil begin his African tour on Sunday with a visit to Angola, planning to boost Ankara’s trade with the Southern African nation.

The Turkish leader will then go to Nigeria and Togo.

ISRAEL TO HOST MULTINATIONAL DRILLS

Israel is to begin on Sunday its Blue Flag international air force exercise together with teams from Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, India, Greece and the United States.

The drills will continue through October 28.