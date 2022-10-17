Events to Follow on October 17

AUSTRIA TO CERTIFY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Austria will certify and make official the results of the presidential election held on October 9. Seven candidates were in the ballot. Incumbent President Van der Bellen was re-elected in the first round with 57% of the vote.

SPANISH KING FELIPE VI TO VISIT GERMANY

Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, will pay a state visit to Germany at the invitation of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

FINLAND, US, UK TO CONDUCT JOINT ARTILLERY DRILLS

Finland will host a five-day military exercise with troops from the United Kingdom and the United States to drill interoperability among artillery units.

PRAGUE COURT TO CONDUCT TRIAL OF EX-CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIS ON FRAUD CHARGES

The trial of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his adviser, Jana Nagyova, both accused of fraud, will start on Monday at the Prague City Court.

SOUTH AFRICA’S HIGH COURT TO HEAR EX-LEADER ZUMA’S CORRUPTION TRIAL

The Pietermaritzburg high court in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal will hear the case on charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering against former South African President Jacob Zuma and the French military-industrial group Thales.

MAN BOOKER INTERNATIONAL LITERARY PRIZE WINNER TO BE ANNOUNCED

Prestigious Man Booker International Prize winner will be announced on Monday.