Events to Follow on October 18

VALDAI DISCUSSION CLUB TO KICK OFF IN RUSSIA’S SOCHI

The 18th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled “Global Shake-Up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values, and the State,” will open in the Russian resort city of Sochi after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s edition will be held predominantly offline and feature about 140 participants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The event will run through October 21.

RUSSIA’S LAVROV TO HOLD TALKS WITH GUINEA-BISSAU’S COUNTERPART

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Guinea-Bissau’s foreign minister, Suzi Carla Barbosa, who is on a working visit to Moscow from October 17-19.

The top diplomats will discuss ways to intensify bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, as well as sign a memorandum of understanding.

The agenda will also include an in-depth exchange of views on topical global and regional issues, including the fight against terrorism in Africa.

EIGHTH RUSSIAN-ARMENIAN INTERREGIONAL FORUM TO START IN YEREVAN

Yerevan will host the eighth edition of the Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum that will through Tuesday.

The forum is organized by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Armenian Territorial Administration Minister Gnel Sanosyan will partake in the plenary session.

The forum has been holding since 2011 as part of measures to expand cooperation between the countries’ regions.

MEETING OF SYRIAN CONSTITUTIONAL COMMISSION TO BE HELD IN GENEVA

The Small Drafting Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will meet in Geneva.

The body will start drafting reforms of Syria’s basic law and work on four aspects, including a draft text of the constitution, which will be discussed later this week.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR TO MEET WITH LUXEMBOURG PRIME MINISTER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Berlin.

NATO DEPUTY HEAD TO MEET WITH SENIOR HUNGARIAN OFFICIAL

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joana will hold a meeting with Hungarian Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics.

The talks will take place as part of Palkovics’s visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

ERDOGAN TO PAY 2-DAY VISIT TO NIGERIA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will begin his two-day visit to Nigeria, where he is expected to make agreements on trade and defense industry cooperation.

The visit is held as part of Erdogan’s four-day African tour. The trip started with visit to Angola on Sunday, while its last leg is Togo.

OLYMPIC TORCH RELAY TO BEGIN IN GREECE

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony will begin in Greece’s ancient Olympia.

The event will be held without spectators, with the flame departing for China on Tuesday.

The Winter Olympic Games are to be held in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022.