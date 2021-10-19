Events to Follow on October 19

LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT TO MEET WITH POLISH COUNTERPART IN VILNIUS

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will hold a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, in Vilnius as part of the latter’s official visit to the country.

Duda’s two-day visit comes as the two countries will mark the 230th anniversary of the Constitution of 3 May and their Mutual Pledge of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth.

The agenda will also include the first meeting of the Council of Presidents established last year, after which both leaders will address a parliamentary assembly.

The presidents will also partake in an international scientific conference dedicated to the anniversary and open an international exhibition, titled “To Keep the Homeland Alive. Lithuania and Poland in the Epoch of the 1791 Constitution,” among other things.

NATO CHIEF’S ENVOY TO START TOUR OF SOUTH CAUCASUS, CENTRAL ASIA

NATO Secretary General’s newly-appointed Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Piriz will begin his two-day tour of South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The NATO envoy will visit Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia, as well as the five Central Asian countries, in order to identify ways to further enhance the alliance’s engagement in the region.

JAPAN TO LAUNCH ELECTION CAMPAIGN AS NATION MOVES TO PARLIAMENTARY VOTE

Japan will launch its election campaign, with over 1,000 candidates vying for 465 seats of the lower house.

The general election is scheduled for October 31.

A recent poll by the Kyodo news agency found that less than 30% of Japanese supported the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while 39.4% of the people surveyed expressed that they are yet to decide who they will vote for.

BLINKEN TO START 3-DAY LATIN AMERICAN TOUR

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ecuador and Colombia on October 19-21.

The top US diplomat is set to meet with the countries’ leadership to discuss a range of issues, including countering drug trafficking and tackling irregular migration.

In Quito, the secretary will also take part in a business event with a focus on opportunities for collaboration with small- and medium-sized businesses, while in Bogota, he will join a ministerial meeting with US regional partners to address irregular migration.

GERMAN COURT TO RESTART TRIAL OF EX-NAZI DEATH CAMP SECRETARY

A court in the German town of Itzehoe will restart the trial of 96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary, Irmgard Furchner, which is expected to last until next summer.

She was released from custody earlier in October despite her previous attempt to flee.

The 96-year-old is on trial for being an accessory to the murder of 11,000 prisoners at the Stutthof death camp between June 1943 and April 1945. She handled the bulk of correspondence by Stutthof’s SS commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe but claims that she knew nothing of systemic murders in the camp.

SEOUL TO HOST 5-DAY LARGE-SCALE DEFENSE EXHIBITION ADEX 2021

South Korea will kick off a biennial defense exhibition, The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, or ADEX 2021, showcasing cutting-edge military hardware and technologies.

This year’s edition, lasting through October 23, involves 440 companies from 28 countries, including 171 from overseas, marking the largest number of participating firms in the exhibition first launched in 1996.