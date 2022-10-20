Events to Follow on October 20

EURASIAN INTERGOVERNMENTAL COUNCIL MEETING TO TAKE PLACE IN ARMENIA

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan from October 20-21 under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov.

The meeting will be attended by the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as well as the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board, Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will address the meeting via video message.

The participants will discuss mechanisms for financing industrial cooperation projects in Eurasia, the removal of obstacles to the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union, and the development of an integrated information system.

AZERBAIJANI, TURKISH PRESIDENTS TO INAUGURATE AIRPORT IN NAGORNO-KARABAKH

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Erdogan will inaugurate the Zangilan International Airport in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The presidents will also hold talks on bilateral relations and steps to enhance cooperation, and exchange views on current regional and global events. A joint press conference in expected to take place after the meeting.

UZBEK PRESIDENT TO VISIT TURKMENISTAN

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from October 20-21.

Mirziyoyev is expected to hold talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on key aspects of bilateral cooperation. Following the meeting, a large number of documents will be signed, primarily concerning trade and economic cooperation.

The Uzbek president will also take part in the inauguration of the Tashkent park, built in Ashgabat, and will launch a joint project creating a trade zone on the border of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

ISRAELI LEADER TO HOLD TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba is expected to officially appeal for Israel to provide Ukraine with military aid, namely with air defense systems.

UK’S LARGEST CONTAINER PORT TO GO ON STRIKE

Dock workers at the United Kingdom’s largest container port — Felixstowe — will go on strike from October 20-21. The employees are demanding higher wages in line with the growing inflation in the country.

Felixstowe workers have already staged two walkouts, in August and September.