Events to Follow on October 21

RUSSIAN, CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTERS TO MEET IN MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, in Moscow. As part of the meeting, the diplomats will sign a strategic framework plan of bilateral cooperation for 2021-2023 and an intergovernmental cooperation agreement on humanitarian operations in times of crises.

Lavrov and Christodoulides will also discuss ways of deepening political dialog and the fulfillment of agreements, including those achieved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis in July 2020.

The foreign ministers will also touch on pressing regional and international issues, and constructive interaction within the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Council of Europe.

MOLDOVA’S PRESIDENT TO VISIT AUSTRIA

Moldovan President Maia Sandu will visit Austria at the invitation of her counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen. During the two-day visit, Sandu will have talks with Van der Bellen, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, and other officials. Sandu will also meet with the Moldovan community in Austria.

MOLDOVA’S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER TO VISIT KIEV

Moldovan Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu will arrive in Kiev for an official visit. Among other issues, the question of gas supplies will be discussed.

The same day, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Vladislav Kulminski, will visit Moscow for talks on gas supplies with officials from the Russian presidential administration.

NATO DEFENSE MINISTERS TO MEET IN BRUSSELS

Defense ministers of the NATO countries will have a two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The main topic of the summit will be the strengthening of security and technological innovations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced. The issues of nuclear weapons, artificial intelligence, and Afghanistan will also be touched upon at the summit.

TURKEY’S FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT SOUTH KOREA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to South Korea at the invitation of his Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong. The diplomats will discuss bilateral connections and exchange opinions on regional and international developments.

In South Korea, Cavusoglu will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.

Cavusoglu will leave the country on Sunday.

INT’L CONFERENCE ON STABILITY IN LIBYA TO TAKE PLACE IN TRIPOLI

An international conference devoted to stability in Libya will take place in the capital of Tripoli. The conference was initiated by the Government of National Unity of Libya.