Events to Follow on October 22

PUTIN TO MEET ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER IN SOCHI

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for the first time with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East.

The Israeli side also expects to raise the issue of Iran, as well as a number of topics in the fields of politics, security and economy.

US ENVOY TO IRAN TO HOLD TALKS WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS

US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley will hold talks with senior German, French, and British diplomats in Paris.

The parties will discuss the Iranian nuclear program and joint efforts to get Iran to resume its compliance with the JCPOA deal.

UNSC DELEGATION TO VISIT MALI, NIGER

A UN Security Council delegation will pay a visit to Mali and Niger, set to last until October 26.

During the visit, the delegation will hold meetings with Malian leadership and representatives of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA.

In Niger, the UNSC delegates will meet the UN country team and discuss the impact of the Libyan conflict and climate change on the security and humanitarian situation in the Sahel region.

ARIANE 5 ROCKET TO BE LAUNCHED FROM KOUROU

The Ariane 5 space rocket is scheduled for launch at the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The vessel will bring the SES-17 and SYRACUSE 4A satellites to the geostationary transfer orbit.

CSTO MEMBERS STATES’ LAWMAKERS TO MONITOR DRILLS ON TAJIK-AFGHAN BORDER

Lawmakers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will monitor Interaction-2021 military drills of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces in Tajikistan close to the Afghan border on October 22-23.

The exercises, which have been going on since October 18, have gathered over 4,000 military personnel and 500 units of equipment.