Events to Follow on October 26

BRUNEI TO HOST VIRTUAL ASEAN SUMMIT

A three-day virtual meeting of Southeast Asian leaders begins on Tuesday under the presidency of Brunei. Presidents of Russia, China, the United States and South Korea will join the summit by video.

The talks of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations are expected to focus on the pandemic and the post-coup crisis in Myanmar, which was barred from attending.

TOP SOUTH KOREAN DIPLOMAT TO FLY TO MOSCOW

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will travel to Moscow for a three-day working visit. He is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and key international and regional issues. Chung’s trip will mark the end of a Russian-Korean cultural exchange year, timed to the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

ERDOGAN TO VISIT NAGORNO-KARABAKH CITY DURING AZERI TRIP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the Azeri-held city of Fuzuli on Tuesday during his third trip to Azerbaijan since it captured parts of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia last year.

Erdogan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev will attend the inauguration ceremony of an international airport in Fuzuli.

The Turkish president came to the Azeri-controlled city of Shusha in June and sat through a military parade in the Azeri capital Baku last December, a month after the end of the latest Azeri-Armenian clashes over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

ESTONIAN PRESIDENT TO PAY FIRST VISIT TO FINLAND

Estonia’s newly elected president, Alar Karis, will travel to Finland for his first visit to the Nordic neighbor since taking office this month.

He was due to come to Finland last week, on the same day as he made his Latvia trip, but that visit was postponed after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was exposed to COVID-19.

The presidents will discuss bilateral relations, topical international issues and hold a joint press conference.

FINNISH PRIME MINISTER TO MEET WITH MERKEL IN BERLIN

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will go to Berlin for a two-day visit and meet with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her would-be successor, sitting finance minister Olaf Scholz.

Marin will also deliver the opening speech at the closing session of the World Health Summit, an annual meeting of several members of the World Health Organization, academicians and private firms. She will talk to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines.

EU, AFRICAN UNION DIPLOMATS TO GAUGE COVID-19 RESPONSE

Foreign affairs ministers of the European Union and the African Union will meet for the second time in this configuration since early 2019 to discuss response to the pandemic, green and digital transitions, migration, and security.

The gathering in the Rwandese capital of Kigali will be co-hosted by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the AU’s top executive, Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’Apala.

The ministers will identify key common priorities and challenges ahead of the 2022 EU-AU summit, which is set to take place in Brussels early next year.

JAPANESE PRINCESS TO MARRY COMMONER IN TOKYO

Princess Mako, the eldest niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, will marry her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro at the royal palace in Tokyo.

The ceremony will be toned down and conclude in a press conference at a Tokyo hotel. The couple plan to leave Japan to start a new life in New York where Komuro works at a law firm. The princess will relinquish her royal title.