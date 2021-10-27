Events to Follow on October 27

PUTIN TO TAKE PART IN 16TH EAST ASIA SUMMIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 16th East Asia Summit, due to be held by video conference. The participants of the meeting, chaired by Brunei, will discuss the economic recovery of the Asia-Pacific region and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, paying special attention to the prospects for interaction in such areas as trade and investment, health care and tourism.

LAVROV TO HOST TALKS WITH SOUTH KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong. The ministers are expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations and participate in the closing ceremony of the Year of Reciprocal Exchanges between the two countries, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

MINSK TO HOST CONTACT GROUP MEETING

A meeting of the so-called Contact Group on the Ukraine crisis will take place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to discuss prospects of fulfilling the obligations of the Minsk Agreements.

IRANIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER TO MEET JCPOA JOINT COMMISSION COORDINATOR

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri, will meet the coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Commission from the European Union, Enrique Mora, in Brussels to discuss the resumption of negotiations on the nuclear deal.

EU COMMISSIONER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD TO RECEIVE TURKISH DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, will receive Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faruk Kaymakci.

MERKEL TO HOST MEETING WITH JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH II

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein at the Chancellery.

TEHERAN TO HOST MEETING OF AFGHANISTAN’S NEIGHBORS PLUS RUSSIA

Tehran will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors, which include China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, plus Russia.

GERMAN FEDERAL PRESIDENT TO VISIT IRELAND

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to Ireland from October 27-29 at the invitation of Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT ALBANIA, GREECE, ITALY, SERBIA

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Albania, Greece, Italy and Serbia during his diplomatic tour to Europe from October 27-29.

UK HIGH COURT TO CONSIDER US APPEAL AGAINST RULING NOT TO EXTRADITE ASSANGE

From October 27-28, the UK High Court will consider the US government’s appeal against the court’s decision opposing the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States on grounds of health.