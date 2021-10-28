Events to Follow on October 28

PUTIN TO ATTEND RUSSIA-ASEAN SUMMIT VIA VIDEOCONFERENCE

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Russia-ASEAN Summit via videoconference.

The meeting will be held in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of relations between Russia and the ASEAN. The leaders plan to take stock of collaboration between Russia and ASEAN countries, discuss further development of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas, as well as developments in the Asia-Pacific region.

ROSCOSMOS TO LAUNCH PROGRESS MS-18 CARGO SPACECRAFT TO ISS

Roskosmos will launch Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacecraft is expected to dock at the Zvezda Service Module and stay in orbit for 215 days.

The launch of Progress MS-18 will be broadcast live online.

VERONA TO HOST XIV EURASIAN ECONOMIC FORUM

The Italian city of Verona will host the 14th Eurasian Economic Forum from October 28–29. The meeting is scheduled to discuss a wide range of issues related to economics and finance, healthcare, ecology, and energy and technological innovation.

GOVERNING COUNCIL OF ECB TO HOLD MEETING IN FRANKFURT

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank will hold a monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

JORDANIAN KING ABDULLAH II TO MEET WITH BORIS JOHNSON IN LONDON

Jordanian King Abdullah II is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

ESTONIAN PRESIDENT TO PAY FIRST VISIT TO POLAND

Estonia’s newly elected president, Alar Karis, is expected to travel to Poland and visit Warsaw for the first time since taking the office this month.