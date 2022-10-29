Events to Follow on October 29-30, 2022

MUNICIPAL, REGIONAL ELECTIONS TO BE HELD IN SLOVAKIA

Municipal and regional elections will be held in Slovakia on Saturday. A number of regional governments and mayors of major Slovak cities, including the capital of Bratislava, will be elected.

It is the first time in the country’s history when both elections will take place simultaneously

UNSC COUNTERTERRORISM COMMITTEE TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING

The Counter-Terrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council will hold its special meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting will focus on issues in such areas as the internet and social media, terrorism financing, and drones.

OPPOSITION CANDIDATE IN TURKEY’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION TO BE ANNOUNCED

The opposition’s candidate for Turkey’s presidential election is expected to be announced on Sunday.

The election is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be on the ballot.

RUNOFF OF BRAZIL’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION TO TAKE PLACE

A runoff of the general election in Brazil will take place on Sunday. The competition will be between two presidential hopefuls, Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, since none of them received over 50% of the vote during the first round.

Brazil held the first round of the election on October 2. Lula received 48.4% and Bolsonaro got 43.2% of the vote.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME TO END IN EUROPE

People living in most European countries will set clocks back by one hour on Sunday, returning to the so-called standard time as Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends in Europe. All countries on the European continent except for Iceland, Belarus, Turkey, and Russia will change their clocks at 01:00 GMT on Sunday.