Events to Follow on October 5

GERMAN, JEWISH PRESIDENTS TO VISIT UKRAINE FOR 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF BABYN YAR

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin their visits to Ukraine to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the mass killings of Jews in the Babyn Yar ravine during the Second World War.

The German president and his wife, Elke Budenbender, will arrive in Kiev on Tuesday and visit on Wednesday the Koryukivka town, where mass executions by SS took place in 1943, and later speak at the memorial ceremony to be held in the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

Herzog will also take part in the ceremony and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Steinmeier during his visit. On Wednesday, Herzog will address the country’s parliament.

ANKARA, BAKU TO KICK OFF MILITARY DRILL IN AZERBAIJAN’S NAKHICHIVAN

Turkey and Azerbaijan will start their joint Indestructible Brotherhood 2021 exercise in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan enclave.

The goal of the drill, which will run through Friday, is to develop cooperation and coordination between the two countries’ armed forces.

NEXT NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN STOCKHOLM

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics in Stockholm.

The announcement is expected to take place at 9:45 GMT at the earliest.

RUSSIAN-US COMMISSION ON NEW START TO CONVENE IN GENEVA

The Russian-US bilateral advisory commission on the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) will begin its work in Geneva.

EU POLITICAL AND SECURITY COMMITTEE TO MEET IN BRUSSELS

The Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union will hold a meeting at the council headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 GMT.

MERKEL TO MEET WITH SLOVENIAN PRESIDENT

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Slovenian President Borut Pahor in the Brdo Castle in Slovenia.

Merkel is expected to be conferred with the country’s top state award, the Order of Merit for Distinguished Service.

ROMANIAN PARLIAMENT TO HOLD NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AGAINST GOVERNMENT

The Romanian government will face a non-confidence vote in the country’s parliament.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ALUMNI TO PUBLISH TELL-ALL BOOK

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will publish a memoir about working for the Trump administration, titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.”

The book is expected to offer an honest account of what was going on behind the scenes in the Trump White House.

MICROSOFT WILL BEGIN ROLL OUT OF NEW OPERATING SYSTEM

Microsoft will begin a roll-out of its new operating system Windows 11.

According to the software developer, on Tuesday it will begin a free upgrade to Windows 11 to eligible Windows 10 PC, while PCs pre-loaded with the new operating system will also become available.