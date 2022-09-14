Events to Follow on September 14

XI JINPING TO VISIT KAZAKHSTAN

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leaders are expected to discuss the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations and comprehensive strategic partnership. A number of documents are expected to be signed following the negotiations.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT TO PAY VISIT TO UZBEKISTAN FROM SEPTEMBER 14-16

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Uzbekistan on September 14-16 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders will hold talks in Samarkand and discuss the issues of further development and strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as the expansion of practical interaction in different spheres, including trade, cooperation, innovation, transport, energy and tourism. A number of joint documents are expected to be signed at the meeting.

Raisi is expected to attend the high-level SCO summit that will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16.

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S LYING-IN-STATE TO BEGIN AT WESTMINISTER HALL

The Lying-in-State of late Queen Elizabeth II will begin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

The Queen’s coffin will be transported during a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace that will begin at 2:22 p.m. local time (13:22 GMT).

Queen Elizabeth II will Lie-in-State at the Palace of Westminster until September 19. The procession can be seen in person at the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route from 11 a.m. starting September 14.

US, JAPANESE DEFENSE MINISTERS TO HOLD MEETING IN UNITED STATES

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the United States.

The ministers will discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, China’s response to the arrival of foreign delegations to Taiwan, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the development of the North Korean missile and nuclear program.

Hamada’s visit will be the first in-person discussion of the US and Japanese defense ministers since he took office in August.

EU TO HOLD MEETING OF COREPER ON ENERGY ISSUES

The meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER) will be held to discuss the incorporation of EU Regulation on gas storage into the Energy Community acquis, preparation of the 41st assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and adoption of amendments to the agreement between the EU and the Swiss Confederation on linking greenhouse gas emissions trading systems.