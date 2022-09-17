Events to Follow on September 17-18

US HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI TO VISIT ARMENIA

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Armenia from September 17-18 to show support for the country amid renewed clashes with neighboring Azerbaijan.

Pelosi will visit Yerevan alongside congresswoman Jackie Speier after attending the G7 Speakers’ Summit in Berlin. The senior US lawmaker is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials in the Armenian capital.

BIDEN TO VISIT UNITED KINGDOM

US President Joe Biden will be visiting the United Kingdom from September 17-19.

He will attend the funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 alongside 500 foreign leaders and senior officials invited by London. Biden will reportedly hold a private meeting with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and other world leaders gathered before the queen’s funeral.

JAPANESE EMPEROR, EMPRESS TO VISIT UK

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will pay a three-day visit to the UK to attend the funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II at the invitation of the British Royal Family.

INDIAN PRESIDENT TO VISIT UK

Indian President Droupadi Murmu will be representing the country at the funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

TURKEY’S ERDOGAN TO TRAVEL TO UN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the United States from September 17-22 to attend the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Erdogan will address the participants on September 20 at the UNGA session on the issue of “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges” as well as meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold bilateral talks with various heads of state and government.

CZECH DELEGATION TO VISIT TAIWAN AMID CHINA-WEST TENSIONS

A 14-member Czech delegation headed by Jiri Drahos, the senator of one of the country’s municipalities and former president of the Czech Academy of Sciences, will arrive in Taiwan on September 18 on a six-day visit amid growing tensions between China and the West.

The delegation will also include Eva Zazimalova, the current president of the academy, and Michal Lukes, the general director of the Czech National Museum.

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening the cooperation between Prague and Taipei in semiconductor industry.