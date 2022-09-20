Events to Follow on September 20

PUTIN TO WELCOME BOSNIA’S SERB LEADER

Russian President Vladimir Putin will welcome Bosnia’s Serb leader Milorad Dodik to the Kremlin on Tuesday afternoon to discuss energy problems and Balkan politics. Putin last met with the Bosnian co-president on the sidelines of an economic forum in St. Petersburg in June.

UNGA GENERAL DEBATE OPENS IN NEW YORK

The high-level general debate of the United Nations General Assembly will open in New York for the 77th time. The annual gathering will be addressed by 34 heads of state or government, including from Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, Finland, France, Argentine, Japan, Germany, and Italy.

BLINKEN TO HOST FOOD SECURITY SUMMIT

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-chair a global food security summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly together with the African Union, the European Union and Spain.

The gathering will be an opportunity for world leaders to highlight innovative concrete solutions that respond to urgent food assistance needs and invest in food system resiliency.

SOUTH KOREAN, JAPANESE, GREEK LEADERS BEGIN US TRIP

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will begin their visit to the United States.

The trio are among the leaders who will address the UN General Assembly this week. Yoon and Kishida will take to the podium on Tuesday. They also plan to hold a bilateral meeting and meet separately with US President Joe Biden later in the week.

US TO NAME NEW AMBASADOR TO RUSSIA

Biden is expected to nominate a new ambassador to Russia. The place has been vacant since John Sullivan stepped down and left Moscow two weeks ago.

CNN reported last week that Biden was going to pick Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat currently posted in Armenia. She will be the first woman to serve in this role in Moscow.