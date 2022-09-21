Events to Follow on September 21

WORLD LEADERS TO SPEAK AT 77TH UNGA SESSION IN NEW YORK

US President Joe Biden, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the high-level general debate at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Zelenskyy will deliver a pre-recorded video address for security reasons.

BRICS FOREIGN MINISTERS TO MEET IN US

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will take place in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session.

RUSSIAN, BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO HOLD MEETING IN NEW YORK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have a separate meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session in New York.

UN CHIEF, US LEADER TO MEET IN NEW YORK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Biden will meet in New York within the framework of the 77th UNGA session.

US PRESIDENT, UK LEADER TO HOLD MEETING IN NEW YORK

Biden is scheduled to hold a meeting with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session in New York.

BELARUSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT NEW YORK

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei will come to New York on a six-day official visit.

Makei will take part in the 77th UNGA session and hold a number of bilateral meetings with counterparts from Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia, as well as with the UN leadership.

RUSSIAN-CONGOLESE INTERGOVERNMENTAL COMMISSION TO MEET IN CONGO

A three-day meeting of the Russian-Congolese mixed intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade will begin in Brazzaville.

MIDDLE EAST SECURITY FORUM TO BE HELD IN BEIJING

The second Middle East Security Forum will be held in the Chinese capital in an online-plus-offline format by the China Institute of International Studies.

Two separate meetings will cover the Palestinian question and the security situation in the Gulf region.