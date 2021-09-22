Events to Follow on September 22

G20 FOREIGN MINSITERS TO DISCUSS AFGHANISTAN AT UNGA

A G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan is planned on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The ministers are expected to discuss preparations for the G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan, which is set to take place some time after the UNGA.

The event will be held in virtual format.

ZELENSKYY TO DELIVER SPEECH AT UNGA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Leaders of Venezuela, Vietnam, Kenya, Moldova, Mongolia, Tunisia, Estonia, among others, are also expected to speak at the UNGA on Wednesday.

The plenary meetings will start at 9:00 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) and will be broadcast live on the official UN portal.

POLISH COURT TO CONSIDER SUPREMACY OF NATIONAL CONSTITUTION

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal will consider the supremacy of the national constitution over the legislation of the European Union.

The hearing will start at 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT).

UKRAINE TO BEGIN MILITARY EXERCISES

Joint Efforts 2021 strategic command and staff exercises are set to kick off in Ukraine.

Military personnel and equipment from NATO countries will take part in the drills.

The exercises will last until September 30.