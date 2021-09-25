Events to Follow on September 25-26

RUSSIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER TO GIVE SPEECH AT UNGA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday. Later in the day, a press conference will be held.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Lavrov is planned to talk with foreign ministers of Egypt, Syria, Slovakia, Poland, France, the United Kingdom, and Cuba.

ICELAND TO HOLD PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

Elections to Iceland’s parliament, Alþingi, will take place on Saturday. Elections are usually held once every four years. The parliament has 63 seats, which are distributed among political parties according to the number of votes cast.

BEIJING STOCK EXCHANGE TO CARRY OUT TRADING TEST

The new Beijing Stock Exchange in China will have its first test-trading on Saturday. The second test is planned for October 9.

RUSSIAN LABOR MINISTER EXPECTED TO VISIT MEXICO

Russian Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov is expected to arrive in Mexico City for an official two-day visit on Sunday, according to the Russian Embassy in the South American country. Kotyakov is also a co-chair of the Russian-Mexican intergovernmental commission.

The minister is planned to participate in celebrations commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mexico’s independence and to have a conversation with Mexican Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier.

PORTUGAL TO HOLD LOCAL ELECTIONS

On Sunday, local elections will take place in Portugal. Voters will choose from the nine political parties plus independent candidates.

The parties running are the Social Democratic Party, the far-right CDS-PP, left-wing Bloco de Esquerda, the Unitarian Democratic Coalition, People-Animals-Nature (positioning itself neither left nor right), the right-wing Chega party, the right-wing Iniciativa Liberal, and eco-socialist Livre.