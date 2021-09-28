Events to Follow on September 28

NORTH KOREA TO HOLD SESSION OF SUPREME PEOPLE’S ASSEMBLY

North Korea will convene a meeting of its highest legislative body, the Supreme People’s Assembly, in Pyongyang.

The session is expected to focus on the passing of new laws on youth education and developing cities and counties, as well as modifications to the national economic plan and the enforcement of the law on recycling.

Additionally, the Supreme People’s Assembly will discuss organizational issues linked to a recent reshuffle at the top of the ruling party.

EC CHIEF TO KICK OFF BALKAN TOUR

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will set off on her Balkan tour, scheduled for September 28-30, during which she plans to visit Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The trip comes in the run-up to the EU-Western Balkans summit on October 6.

Von der Leyen will first meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Ilir Meta in Tirana, after which she will attend the inauguration of a EU-funded school. Later the same day she will travel to Skopje, where she will meet with North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and President Stevo Pendarovski, followed by a visit to a youth cultural center.

ROMANIAN COURT TO RULE ON VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE IN GOVERNMENT

The Romanian Constitutional Court is expected to announce its ruling concerning the parliament’s no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The decision will either clear or block the no-confidence motion, which will have a direct impact on the future of the Romanian government.

GREECE TO INK NAVY DEAL WITH FRANCE

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos are expected to sign a deal for the procurement of French FDI frigates and Gowind-class corvettes.

The deal also entails mutual defense assistance.

The signing will be held in Paris.

LAVROV TO MEET WITH VIETNAMESE COUNTERPART IN MOSCOW

The Russian and Vietnamese foreign ministers will meet in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sergey Lavrov and Bui Thanh Son are also expected to discuss the arrangement of high-level visits for the remaining months of 2021, as well as the potential supply and technology transfer of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, to Vietnam.

Bui Thanh Son is on an official visit to Russia, the first country he traveled to as Vietnam’s top diplomat, from September 24-28.

AUSTIN, MILLEY, MCKENZIE TO TESTIFY IN SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

The US Senate Committee on Armed Services will hold a hearing to receive testimonies on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations from the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie.