Events to Follow on September 29

PUTIN, ERDOGAN TO MEET IN RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

The negotiation will cover the Russian-Turkish partnership in the political, trade and economic fields, as well as topical international issues, including the developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and the southern Caucasus.

TRILATERAL CONTACT GROUP ON UKRAINE TO MEET VIRTUALLY

The Trilateral Contact Group will meet to continue the discussion of ways to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The meeting will take place online due to coronavirus restrictions.

The discussion is expected to cover the obligations of Ukraine and its breakaway Donbas region under the Minsk Agreements. The parties will also discuss a range of procedural issues, such as the rules of conduct of TCG working groups and the preparation of a conflict resolution strategy in line with the Minsk Agreements by the TCG political working group.

JAPAN’S RULING PARTY TO HOLD LEADERSHIP VOTE

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan will pick its new chairman, who is then expected to replace Yoshihide Suga as the country’s prime minister.

Candidates include Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono, both of whom have served as ministers for defense and foreign affairs in the past, as well as former home minister Sanae Takaichi and LDP deputy secretary general Seiko Noda.

US CONGRESS TO DISCUSS NORD STREAM 2 SITUATION AT CLOSED MEETING

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations will hold a meeting on energy security behind closed doors.

The discussion will cover the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, whose completion earlier this month coincided with gas price hikes in Europe. Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of State for Energy Security, will speak at the meeting.

US-EU TRADE AND TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL TO HOLD INAUGURAL MEETING

The first meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Council’s meeting is expected to help mend transatlantic ties after the diplomatic scandal surrounding the new Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security alliance. France, which lost a $66-million submarine contract with Australia due to the new alliance, has called for canceling the meeting.

Securing the supply of semiconductors is expected to be one of the key topics at the meeting.

KOSOVO, SERBIA REPRESENTATIVES TO MEET IN BRUSSELS AMID BORDER TENSIONS

A meeting of representatives of Serbia and Kosovo will take place in Brussels. EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, will mediate the meeting.

The Serbian-Kosovar dispute has escalated over the past week, with people and cars amassed on the border and the military deployed to monitor the situation.

SOUTH KOREA’S UNIFICATION MINISTER TO START EUROPEAN TOUR

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young will visit Germany, Belgium and Sweden from September 29 to October 4. During his trip, the official will meet with senior representatives of those countries to discuss inter-Korean relations and enlist support for Seoul’s peaceful policy on the Korean Peninsula.

In Belgium, Lee In-young will meet with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and EU Commissioners, in Sweden with with Foreign Minister Ann Linde, in Germany with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

US DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE TRAVELS TO SWITZERLAND FOR STRATEGIC TALKS WITH RUSSIA

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Geneva on Wednesday, where she will be heading the US delegation to the US-Russian bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue the next day.

After Switzerland, Sherman will travel to Central Asia, with stops in Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.