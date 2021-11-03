Everbridge to Showcase Critical Event Management (CEM) Innovation at AfricaTech Festival 2021, the Largest and Most Influential Tech Event in Africa

Critical Event Management leader serves as Gold Sponsor of the preeminent gathering of the tech community on the African continent, dedicated to accelerating Africa’s enterprise digital transformation and resilience

Everbridge, no. 1 globally in nationwide population alerting, now with customers in every major region of the world including Africa, to present best practices for protecting citizens and national infrastructure during natural and manmade critical events across the African Nations

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the company will showcase innovation in resilience and present several sessions at the renowned AfricaTech Festival 2021, designed to inform and connect business leaders, tech experts, policymakers, and investors at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation. Taking place November 8 – 12, Everbridge will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the premier event aimed at uniting tech and talent for socio-economic impact.





With inclusivity and sustainability at the top of the agenda, AfricaTech attracts over 12,000 technology experts and business leaders from over 120 countries to explore Africa-focused connectivity and enterprise tech trends.

“We are honored to support such an amazing showcase of many of the brightest change makers in technology, media, and telecommunications,” said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. “Promoting innovation, debate, and discussion remains core to what we do every day at Everbridge, and we are proud to be a part of this important conversation to learn and build a more inclusive and resilient digital and physical world.”

Everbridge presentations at AfricaTech 2021 include:

Protecting Africa’s Critical infrastructure



Tuesday, November 9th, 11:05 am – 11:25 am GMT



Presenters: Munya Kanaventi, VP, Security Engineering



Riz Karim, SVP, Global Professional Services & Support Presentation will explore how technology helps ensure the security of critical energy supplies, transportation, infrastructure, public healthcare, and essential digital services during major emergencies and disruptive critical events.

Lives, Livelihoods and Livestock: Protecting the public during natural and manmade disasters



Wednesday, November 10th, 1:20 pm – 1:40 pm GMT



Presenters: Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer



Valerie Risk, VP, Public Warning Session to include the importance of population alerting technology for helping to save lives, livelihoods, infrastructure, and livestock

Everbridge will also participate in “Leadership in Africa” roundtables:

Monday Nov 8th 11 am – 12 pm GMT



“Technology on the Move: Keeping you connected any time, any place”



Panelist: Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer

Monday Nov 8th 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm GMT



“Cyber Defense for the Cloud”



Panelist: Prashant Darisi, VP, Global Solutions

The Everbridge Critical Event Management platform protects over two billion global citizens across 200 countries and improves the resiliency of the world’s leading companies, including many in Africa. Each year, over 1.4 billion people across Africa and $50 billion of annual global development assistance remain at risk from flooding, drought, wildfires, earthquakes, severe storms, disease outbreaks, civil unrest, crop failure, cyberattacks and industrial or chemical accidents. Everbridge helps government and commercial organizations assess the likely impact of digital and physical risk events and accelerate their operational response in order to keep people safe, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain business operations.

Everbridge continues to expand its position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge enables the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Oregon, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada’s provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the population alerting front-end of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts across the United States.

During the AfricaTech Festival 2021, Everbridge invites attendees to meet to discuss how organizations can prepare for and mitigate the impact of a threat, and build a more resilient Africa for countries, corporations, and citizens.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com/.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Everbridge:

Jim Gatta



Media Relations



[email protected]

215-290-3799

Jeff Young



Media Relations



[email protected]

781-859-4116