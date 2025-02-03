Evergreen Asantewaa Joins Woezor TV

Ghana’s vibrant media landscape just got a boost with the exciting news that talented MC and TV presenter, Evergreen Asantewaa, has joined Woezor TV.

This seasoned media personality will be bringing her infectious energy and expertise to the popular Breakfast Café show, airing weekdays. With years of experience under her belt from her stint at Shobiz TV, Evergreen is poised to delight audiences with her unique blend of wit, charm, and professionalism. Her impressive background in Advertising and Public Relations, courtesy of her Bachelor of Arts degree from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Journalism, has equipped her with the skills to engage, inform, and entertain viewers. As part of the Breakfast Café team, Evergreen will be serving up a fresh dose of news, trends, and lifestyle content, alongside her co-hosts.

Her passion for storytelling, combined with her quick wit and sharp insights, promises to make the show an unmissable part of viewers’ daily routines. Tune in to Woezor TV’s Breakfast Café show, weekdays, to experience the warmth, intelligence, and charisma that Evergreen Asantewaa brings to the table.

Follow Woezor TV on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest news, behind-the-scenes peeks, and exclusive interviews. Welcome to Woezor TV, Evergreen! We can’t wait to see the magic you’ll bring to Breakfast Café!

Evergreen Asantewaa is a Ghanaian MC, TV presenter, and media personality with years of experience in the industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Woezor TV is a leading Ghanaian television network offering a diverse range of programming, including news, entertainment, lifestyle, and educational content.