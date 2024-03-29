Evergreen Hive Inaugurates Board

Evergreen Hive, a Sunyani-based NGO that advocates the transformative power of education, sustainability, youth and women empowerment, and community development has inaugurated its Board Members to champion the objectives of the organisation.

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) is the special advisor on the board of the Hive, which is a convergence of visionary leaders, passionate advocates, and committed philanthropists.

Other members of the 13-member board chaired by Nana Bernard Atta-Fena, a former Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs. Grace Sheila Bennet, a businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Bennett Memorial School, Kiddies Paradise and Sheila’s Lodge Hotel and Bishop Collins Nyarko, the General Overseer and Presiding Bishop of the Well of Salvation Ministries.

The rest were Joycelyn Essandoh, a dynamic sales and marketing expert and entrepreneur, Pastor Ernest Twumasi, the Head Pastor of the Glorious Baptist Church, Mr. Roland Boadi Gyan, a legal practitioner, Mr Atta Akoto Senior, industry expert, and CEO of Milygof City Solutions, and Robert Nana Koduah, an actor and television and radio host.

Others were Kwadwo Baryeh-Kenmegne, an international consultant, Richard Okae Adow, a contractor and the CEO of 2K First Prime Consult and Construction and Maxwell Twumasi, the Founder of the Evergreen Hive.

Speaking at a short inauguration ceremony in Sunyani, Prof Asare-Bediako said he was highly privileged to serve on the board, saying as an institution committed to academic excellence and environmental stewardship the UENR understood the profound impact that the Hive could have on shaping a brighter future.

“Evergreen Hive’s dedication to empowering youth, supporting women, and fostering sustainable development aligns seamlessly with our values at the university”, he stated, saying “the seeds we sow today will blossom into opportunities for education, empowerment, and positive change”.

Prof Asare-Bediako therefore advised the board to unite in their shared vision, harnessing the collective strength of the community so as to build a legacy of impact and empowerment.

“We can cultivate a world where education, sustainability, and community well-being flourish hand in hand”, he indicated, inspiring them to embark on their activities with enthusiasm and determination.

Nana Atta-Fena, the Board Chair, expressed appreciation to the Hive for the confidence reposed in them, and pledged their commitment to work diligently to achieve its vision of helping to build a better society for all.

Mr Twumasi, the Founder, later told the media in an interview the Hive focus revolved around the holistic development of children and women, recognizing their pivotal roles in shaping communities and societies.

Evergreen Hive has initiated three annual projects centered on Kids and Women, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to their growth and empowerment.

Mr Twumasi stressed the organisation’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering empowerment, and promoting community development through innovative projects and initiatives, aimed at providing children and women with the skills, opportunities, and support they need to thrive in their personal and professional lives.