Everton Manager David Moyes Confirms Interest in Ghanaian Winger Ernest Nuamah

Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed that the club is considering a move for Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah, currently playing for French side Olympique Lyon.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a potential €20 million (£16.8 million) transfer to Goodison Park, a deal that could enhance Everton’s attacking depth.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, Moyes addressed the speculation surrounding the winger’s potential move. “He’s a player that I know we’ve been looking at, but I couldn’t say for sure that it’s done or even underway, unless there’s something happening that I’m unaware of,” Moyes said. “We’re considering several players, and Ernest Nuamah is one of them. Hopefully, we can make some signings before the window closes.”

Although Nuamah has had a relatively quiet start to the season at Lyon, his previous performances have shown glimpses of his talent. Last season, the Ghanaian international scored four goals and registered three assists in 51 appearances for Lyon. His standout performances at FC Nordsjaelland, where he scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 49 matches, have drawn significant attention to his potential.

Everton’s interest in Nuamah highlights the club’s ambition to strengthen their squad as they aim to improve their Premier League performance. With the transfer window closing soon, the Toffees will be keen to finalize any signings that can bolster their attack.