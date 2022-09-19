Every 5th Child in Germany on Verge of Poverty

One in five German children are at risk of poverty, German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing the labor ministry’s response to a request from The Left faction.

Child poverty has remained at about 20% for many years, with occasional slight ups and downs, the ministry wrote, as cited in the report. It has now reached 20.8%, the highest since 2015, as opposed to 20.4% last September, the ministry said.

The Left faction leader Dietmar Bartsch believes that inflation and the rapid growth in energy prices will only exacerbate child poverty in Germany, he told the newspaper.

Bartsch also said that the government coalition needs to include basic protection of children from poverty in the third aid package as the planned increase in child benefit by 18 euros ($17.9) is not enough.