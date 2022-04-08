Every Child Matters – Sarah Adwoa Safo Must Be Sacked

Every Child Matters- Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo Must Be Sacked As The Minister For Women, Children And Social Protection

Hon Adwoa Safo is the designated Minister responsible for protecting and safeguarding the most vulnerable children and women in Ghana.

However, she has abandoned her post for a considerable period and now it has been alleged by Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka that she is in the United States protecting her own children at the expense of all the vulnerable children and women in Ghana.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is the lead ministry in the protection of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our country, and should not and cannot be headless or without a substantive minister for such a long period.

In the light of the above and other reasons, May I humbly call on well-meaning Ghanaians and the Civil Society, especially those working in the field of social protection to demand an immediate sacking of Hon Adwoa Safo as a Minister by President Akufo-Addo, please?