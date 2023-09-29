Every Child Of God Is The Child Of Power – Apostle Edzii Davidson

The Offinso Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Edzii Davidson, has called on Christians to bring the power they wield to bear in their quest to make maximum impact in the nations.

Apostle Edzii Davidson made the call when he ministered during the 3-Day Prayer Meeting organised by the New Tafo Area from September 27 to 29, 2023, under the theme: “Divine Power For Maximum Impact” – (2 Peter 1:3; Romans 8:11) at the Area Revival Centre, Sepe-Buokrom in Kumasi.

Reading from 2 Peter 1:3 and Acts 1:8, the Offinso Area Head spoke on the topic: “Understanding the Maximum Impact Under the Divine Power In the Life of the Child of God.”

He expounded that divine power is very crucial in the life of a believer because without which their impact cannot be felt in society, saying, “Those without power are miserable.”

Taking the congregants through the Scriptures, Apostle Edzii Davidson revealed the powerful nature of the Triune Godhead (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) and explained that Christians share in this great power for being children of God (John 1:12).

“The child of God is the child of power. What makes Christianity unique is its divine power. So, Christianity without power is like argument without evidence,” he said while charging Christians to step up in power for maximum impact by doing good to others and healing all who are under the tyranny of the devil (Acts 10:38).

Apostle Samuel Edzii Davidson also advised Christians to always come to Jesus with sincere faith to top up their power and receive solutions to their problems, citing the story of the the woman with the issue of blood for twelve years to buttress his point, saying, “The virtue you value is the virtue you receive.”

After the sermon, he ushered the congregants into a time of prayer and there was a mighty move of the Holy Spirit as many people testified of being healed of various ailments.