Every Community Would Have The Level Of Dev’t The Constituency Deserves – Dr Adutwum

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has assured his constituents that every community in the constituency would receive the level of development the constituency deserves.

He explained that although all the communities would not receive their projects simultaneously, there was the need for those yet to receive theirs to exercise retrain as an effort was being made to complete all ongoing projects and start others.

Dr Adutwum gave the assurance over the weekend when he embarked on a tour of some communities in the constituency.

Some of the communities visited were Jachie, Konkoma, Brodekwano, Asisriwa, Amankwadei, Onwi, Toanfom, Edwenease and Adagya.

During the tour, the MP who is also the Minister for Education cut sod for new projects, inspected ongoing development projects and also commissioned completed ones.

The MP commended the constituents for the prevailing peace among all political parties, ethnic groups, and faith-based organizations among others and urged them to continue living in peace so they could continue with their businesses.

He stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is working very hard to ensure that all Ghanaians lived in peace and united by creating an enabling environment and promoting peace among all stakeholders in the country.

Vision

Again he said, “my vision is to help bring development to Bosomtwe and Ghana as a whole through the provision of the right development projects for every community which would, in the long run, bring about the holistic development of the entire country”.

“Presently, due to the dwindling natural resources in the country, we must all help educate our youth so they would be able to spearhead the development of the country with the rightful skills for the 21st century”. Dr Adutwum said.

The chief of Brodekwano, Nana Kwame Acheampong, was full of praise for the MP for the various development projects ongoing in the constituency.

He, therefore, appealed to the MP to help them extend electricity to new areas in their communities which lacked electricity supply due to the lack of electric poles.

At Amankwadei, the chiefs and people who for the first time saw a sod being cut for the construction of a school building by the government were so excited to the extent that the community promised to honour the MP at a later date.

The follows the cutting of sod for the construction of a Kindergarten facility with water and sanitation facilities as well as a headmaster’s office.

Speaking at a durbar held in honour of the MP, the Chief of the community, Nana Gyamfi Ababio, recounted how their children had to travel long distances to school at Worakose and other nearby communities exposing the children to various risks and challenges.

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Mr Joseph Kwasi Asuming, who was also present during the tour appealed to the constituent to remain united and ensure that they maintain the peace prevailing in the area.

He appealed to the people to continue to be law-abiding and continue to provide the needed information to the security services in the area to enhance the security of the area and the nation as a whole.