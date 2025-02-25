Every Employee Deserves Equal Treatment: The Case Of Employees  At The NEIP And The OSP

Martin A. B. K. Amidu
Agyebeng Amidu
Agyebeng Amidu

The promise of a new beginning and reset of the politics of Ghana in the service of every  citizen by President John Dramani Mahama must not become a promise of approbating  everything that favours the government’s partisan political interest and reprobating those  which do not.

A looter is a looter no matter his political affiliation if the reset of Ghana must  be taken to be an even handed regeneration of our nation to meet the values of equality and  non-discrimination of good governance underpinning the 1992 Constitution. 

It will be the height of grand deception and patent propaganda to suspend all the employees  of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in order “to adhere  strictly to due process in regularizing staff employment to prevent further legal  complications” when the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) which was established as the  flagship institution to fight corruption and corruption-related offences is staffed with  employees who hold no appointment letters in accordance with Article 195 (1) or (2) of the  1992 Constitution and Section 21 (1) and (2) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act,  2017 (Act 959). The so-called existing OSP staff have also never been vetted under  Regulation 7 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (LI 2373, let alone to legally  pass their probation and be confirmed under Regulation 12 thereof as employees for and to  remain on the OSP payroll. 

Apart from the Special Prosecutor and the Deputy Special Prosecutor, the senior staff of the  rank of category “B” officers (who are the Directors of Divisions) do not hold their  appointments from the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Board of the  OSP giving in consultation with the Public Services Commission (PSC). The appointment of  this category of staff which were done long before there was a Board are not capable of being  ratified by the Board later as criminally claimed by William Kissi Agyebeng. President  Mahama, call for their appointment letters in fairness. 

The OSP Board under Linda Ofori-Kwafo had no power to ratify a criminal and  unconstitutional action committed by the Special Prosecutor long before the President  reconstituted the Board. William Kissi Agyebeng cannot post facto claim to have committed  those criminal and unconstitutional acts under any doctrine of necessity. He was obliged to  use seconded staff pending his ability to comply with the law on recruitments.  

The President also never delegated any of his appointing functions in respect of Category “C”  officers by direction in writing to the OSP Board or to a committee of the Board, or to any  member of that Board or to any public officer such as the Special Prosecutor by 7 January  2025 when the NPP government exited office. All appointment letters in the OSP employing  all the staff were signed by Kissi Agyebeng the Special Prosecutor and not copied even to the  Presidency or the PSC or to any other public institution including the Auditor-General. President Mahama can now easily establish the fact that President Akufo-Addo never  delegated his appointing power in writing to the OSP Board before he left office on 6 January  2025 from records in the Presidency and the PSC. 

 

The John Mahama government cannot be blamed for ensuring that all the employees of the  NEIP under suspension were regularly employed in accordance with the 1992 Constitution  and laws governing it. I will support the President’s endeavour to prevent and recover all  loots hundred percent with all my might and with all my soul when Operation Prevent All  Loot (OPAL) and Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) are established pursuant to law. The  public purse that was looted as a results of the irregularities and legal complications  committed by all previous governments under the 1992 Constitution must then be prevented  and recovered, as the case might be, in accordance with President Mahama’s promise on  OPAL and ORAL respectively.  

The Attorney-General, Dominic Akurigitinga Ayine (Dr. Suspected Missingdocket) has the  authority under Article 88 of the Constitution to request his former pupil, friend, and crony  the Special Prosecutor, William Kissi Agyebeng, of the OSP under Act 959 to conduct a  payroll audit and recover all loot in the NEIP as the OSP claims to have been doing in respect  of the Ghana Education Service (GES) under the Akufo-Addo regime. 

But it will be a fundamental inequity and discrimination abhorred by the Constitution and  laws of Ghana to use an institution like OSP which is itself “an economic crime scene” of  breaches of Article 195 of the Constitution, Section 21 of Act 959, and Regulations 7 and 12  of LI 2373 to conduct any investigations at the NEIP or prosecutions at the GES without any  investigations having been conducted by President Mahama’s administration into the “economic crime scene” at the OSP itself first.  

The added accusation of inequity and discrimination for President Mahama will be the  involvement of an OSP in OPAL and ORAL after the Special Prosecutor fled from Ghana on  7 August 2024, (with orders to the OSP to release the Airbus SE-Ghana corruption report on 8  August 2024) and stayed away from Ghana for four months to return to Ghana a few days to  the assumption of office by President Mahama on 7 January 2025. In the interregnum of his  being on AWOL (away without leave) he involved himself in the criminal deception of  Ghanaians by running the OSP through courier services from abroad to the charging of senior  officials of the OSP.  

The President’s reset election agenda to prevent and recover all loot by the acting CEO of the  NEIP in suspending all its staff for purposes of “regularizing staff employment to prevent  further legal complications” may be laudable, but it will be discriminatory for the employees  of the NEIP that the flagship anti-corruption OSP continues causing financial loss to the state  with a payroll which criminally violates Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution, Section 21 of  Act 959, and Regulations 7 and 12 of LI 2373. 

I do not buy the argument that the Accountant General’s Department and the Auditor General’s Department would have uncovered all loot or prevented same as a reason for not  conducting a thorough investigation into the NEIP, the copycat after 7 December 2016  “midnight” appointments by the Akufo-Addo government after 7 December 2024, or the  “economic crime scene” of payroll fraud led by the Special Prosecutor at the OSP. 

 

The President was elected with a landslide victory to prevent looting and to recover all loots  committed by past governments and his own government. The electorate did not elect the  President to fulfil his promise to fight all looting and recover all loots discriminatorily based  on party partisan grounds as his newly appointed officers are doing in his name.  

The fact that the OSP was used as a public institution to commit the crime of forging an  investigation outcome in the Airbus SE-Ghana corruption report favouring the Mahama  family and their friends, with the Special Prosecutor going into self-exile and returning only  when the OSP thinks President Mahama will condone the payroll fraud and other crimes  committed under the colour of the OSP must not be an excuse for not setting up an impartial  investigation into the functioning of the OSP. What is good for the NEIP employees is good  for the OSP employees as well. If you live in a glass house don’t throw stones, is an old  saying, Mr. President. 

Let the world know that I engaged the PSC on the criminal and unconstitutional appointments undertaken by the Special Prosecutor long before the OSP Board was reconstituted. The PSC  confirmed to me that the PSC was not consulted in the appointment of Category ‘A” and “B”  officers of the OSP. The PSC also confirmed that they never received any letter in writing  

from the President delegating his appointment function at the OSP to the Board or anybody to  appoint Category “C” officers. This implied that any invitation to the PSC from the OSP  Board to partake in interviews of “Category “C” officers was without authority under Article  195 (2) of the Constitution and Section 21 (2) of Act 959 despite any participation by the PSC in category “C” interviews for appointment. For the avoidance of doubt, I received letter  number AB 537/1030/01 dated 2nd February 2024 from the PSC stating, inter alia, that: 

‘The PSC would like to indicate that it was not involved in the appointment of  Category “A” and “B” officers but it was involved in the appointment of Category  “C” officers at the OSP.’ 

The Ghana Police Service by letter with reference number BF.330/344/02A/36 dated 17 April  2024 in response to my Right to Information (RTI) request on whether it had upon the request  of the OSP vetted Category “B” officers with the rank of Directors of division at the OSP and  

about 206 Category “C” employees of the OSP in fulfilment of Regulation 7 of L. I. 2373  stated that: “…. the Police Administration has not received such request from the Office of the  Special Prosecutor, please.”  

The Minister for National Security in letter with reference number NSCS 932 VOL 4/1835  dated 7 June 2024 also responded to my RTI request addressed to the Director-General  National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) stating that: “The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has  no information on your request.”  

The Special Prosecutor, William Kissi Agyebeng instead used the Federal Bureau of  Investigation (FBI) attached to the American Embassy in Ghana to unlawfully and cohesively  polygraph the staff. The Special Prosecutor’s friend and crony from his law firm of Cromwell  Gray LLP, Sammy Darko, the unlawfully appointed divisional director of the OSP, 

 

confirmed the use of polygraph to unlawfully invade the privacy of the staff of the OSP on  KeyPoint with Alfred Ocansey on TV 3 on 15 February 2025.  

The foregoing means that from 9 August 2021, (when Kissi Agyebeng assumed office at the  OSP with an initial cortege of four already recruited staff made up of two secretaries, a  facilities manager, and a businessman baron mentor as his Director of Operations he termed  volunteer workers), to 7 June 2024 no employee of the OSP had met the vetting, probation,  and confirmation of appointment requirements under Regulations 7 and 12 of L. I. 2373 to be  on the payroll of the OSP under Act 959. It stands to reason that after unconstitutionally and  unlawfully appointing the staff, Kissi Agyebeng did not bother to submit them for vetting to  ensure they were fit to serve in the OSP, to undergo probation, and to legally confirm their  appointments and, therefore, to be on the OSP payroll.  

Only Kissi Agyebeng knows the answer to how the staff of the OSP passed their crucial  integrity test, probation, and confirmation of appointment under Regulations 7 and 12 of L.I  2373 for purposes of being on the OSP payroll without it being fraudulent. What is good for  the goose is good for the gander, President Mahama. I have the facts and evidence and can  adduce them. 

President Mahama, deal with the payroll “economic crime scene” at the OSP which made a  favourable decision for your benefit first and establish your credibility to deal with the  irregularities at the NEIP, and the annulment of all appointments made by former President  Akufo-Addo after 7 December 2024.  

The beginning of President Mahama’s tenure is the time for him to reassure Ghanaians of the  honour, and integrity with which he took the constitutional oath as the President of Ghana  along side his pre-election promises not to pick and chose to criminalize political adversaries  as looters whilst condoning commissions or omissions of similar crimes by looters from his  family, friends, and cronies of the same political persuasion or political party when they loot  the public purse. Crack the whip Mr. President and show your even handedness to all citizens  as President John Dramani Mahama. Ababio, this time round, Put Ghana First as promised!.  

Martin A. B. K. Amidu 

24 February 2025.

