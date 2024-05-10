Every Hearts of Oak player ready to step up – Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak boss, Aboubakar Ouattara, likened his starting lineup to a cohesive army, emphasizing that every player in the squad is ready to step up when called upon.

The Ivorian coach stressed that he prioritizes the collective performance of the team over individual displays.

Following Hearts of Oak’s commanding 3-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League match week 29 fixture, Ouattara spoke about the team’s overall effort rather than singling out specific players such as goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia and Raphael Amponsah.

“We have the team, I don’t talk about the individuals. Everyone can come into the starting lineup, it is like the army. If you are not there, somebody can replace you. No problem,” he said.

“We have the talent. We want to develop this talent and bring it to a portable level. We are coming from minus one, slowly we are coming up.”

The win serves as a significant boost for Ouattara’s team, propelling them to 12th place in the league table with 38 points, placing them six points clear of the relegation zone.