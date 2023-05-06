“Every man needs a good girl with Ashawo Vibes” – Fonye & Steph OJ.

Ghanaian singer and music producer Fonye has teamed up with Steph OJ as he searches for a good girl with ‘Ashawo Vibes’.

The new single titled ‘Ashawo Vibes’, tells the story of how Fonye is searching for a good girl to date but he also wants one who is good in the romance department – a term we called ‘Ashawo Vibes’.

“Every guy likes a good girl but a good girl with ashawo vibes,” Fonye shared. He went on to say that, “a girl having ashawo vibes, doesn’t make her an ashawo”.

The singer initially teased the song in an interview on Metro TV’s Entertainment Review Show and finally, the fans get to enjoy the record.

Aside from the message, “Ashawo Vibes” is a danceable Amapiano song, which has the potential to take over the dance floors.