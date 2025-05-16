Everything Cacao Launches Cherelle And Nahar Chocolates Nationwide In Ghana

– Two Distinct Flavors. One Ghanaian Heart. Now Available Across Supermarkets and Malls.

Chocolate lovers in Ghana now have something new to indulge in. Everything Cacao, a proudly Ghanaian chocolate company, has officially launched its highly anticipated chocolate brands- Cherelle and Nahar- now available in supermarkets and malls across the country.

Tailored to satisfy the refined palates of chocolate enthusiasts, particularly those with a Ghanaian taste preference. Everything Cacao aims to widen its reach to consumers and become the go-to-partner for chocolate and dessert experiences through Cherelle and Nahar.

A Taste of Ghanaian Excellence: Meet Everything Cacao

Born from a passion for Ghanaian cacao and a desire to redefine the local chocolate experience, Everything Cacao is committed to quality, sustainability, and community impact. By sourcing and producing all its chocolates within Ghana, the company adds value locally, empowers farmers, and brings world-class chocolate to Ghanaian shelves and beyond.

Cherelle: Delight in Every Bite

Cherelle is Everything Cacao’s chocolate for the people — joyful, accessible, and made to be shared. Created with affordability in mind, Cherelle brings the rich, smooth taste of Ghanaian cacao to everyone, every day.

Each bar is crafted from high-quality processed cocoa and tailored to suit a variety of taste preferences, making it a perfect treat for family moments, friendly get-togethers, or quiet indulgence. Its bright, playful packaging and approachable branding speak to chocolate lovers of all ages, inviting them to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Nahar: The Essence of Luxury

On the other end of the flavor spectrum is Nahar, Everything Cacao’s premium chocolate brand, designed for those who seek a more refined, elevated experience.

Crafted from the finest processed Ghanaian cocoa, Nahar is a bold expression of elegance and indulgence. With rich, complex flavors and sleek, sophisticated packaging, Nahar offers a chocolate experience that is truly special. It’s ideal for gifts, celebrations, or moments of personal luxury — a quiet nod to the artistry and heritage of Ghanaian cacao